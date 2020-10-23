As part of the ongoing DFW Connector project, multiple closures will take place beginning 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday:
Full closure of southbound SH 121 at Sandy Lake Road. Traffic will be detoured to the southbound SH 121 frontage road, SH 26, then Bass Pro Drive.
Closure of the two left lanes on northbound SH 121 at Bass Pro.
Full ramp closure of the westbound I-635 off-ramp to Bass Pro. Traffic will be detoured to Freeport Parkway.
Full ramp closure of the northbound SH 121 off-ramp to Bass Pro. Traffic will be detoured to Freeport.
All closures will allow crews to conduct a traffic switch on the southbound SH 121 main lanes. For more information, visit dfwconnector.com.
