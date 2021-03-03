I know yesterday’s announcement about Gov. Greg Abbott’s COVID-19 related executive orders may have caused some concern in our district community. The Texas Education Agency announced this afternoon that, “a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged.”
This means the wearing of masks by all of our employees, students and visitors, social distancing and other protocols outlined in the CISD Return to School guidelines at coppellisd.com/returntoschool, remain in effect.
I believe the safety protocols that we have put into place are protecting our students and staff from COVID-19. We are safer, because we have been working together to protect one another by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing our hands and implementing other safety practices.
I am pleased with the state’s announcement that teachers and school support staff are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, effective immediately. Our educators and employees work so hard each day to care for our children, and I am glad that our teachers and support staff will now have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
To me, it feels like the last 24 hours have been a whirlwind and reminds me of late last summer, when we were preparing to go back to school, with our district balancing directives from the Governor, TEA and Dallas County Health and Human Services. Once again, when one agency zigs, the other zags, causing uncertainty in an already tumultuous year. This situation is hard on us all. In light of all of this information released this week, and as we are preparing for the last nine weeks of school, we are extending the deadline of the fourth grading period commitment forms to Friday, March 5 at noon.
Our families together have made incredible progress and tackled more challenges during one school year than I have seen in my entire educational career. We have met these challenges with tenacity, grit, reliance and our unwavering CISD spirit. As we march toward the end of this school year, we will continue to put the safety of our students, staff and families at the forefront of all that we do. We have proven over the past year that we are stronger together, and I have every confidence that this mantra will continue to guide us as we wrap up this semester.
As always, our community can reach out to us via input@coppellisd.com with questions, concerns and feedback.
Thank you as always for your support.
Sincerely,
Dr. Brad Hunt
