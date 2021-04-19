Typing

Apparently last week I was mentioned, without my knowledge or consent, in the debate regarding the homestead exemption in Coppell.

In order to clear up any misunderstanding, we moved from the area in 2019 but it had nothing to do with appraisals, tax rates, exemptions or any other issues in Coppell. As a former homeowner and current Coppell business owner, I am opposed to any changes to the homestead exemption in Coppell because it will inevitably result in a higher tax burden for local small businesses when we already face many challenges to survive in the current business climate.

Coppell prides itself in being “Open for Business” but a reallocation of the tax burden will send the wrong message to local business owners.

Hon. Bennett Ratliff

Former state representative

