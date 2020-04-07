Life Safety Park (LSP) wants to help keep you and your family safe—and active—while staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
LSP is offering free activity bags for Coppell children between 2-12 years old, which contain fire and life safety activity ideas, coloring books, and a few fun items to help keep your family entertained while sheltering-in-place.
The bags will be delivered safely and hygienically to your doorstep by Life Safety Park staff. Bags will be delivered within two business days of request.
To request an activity bag, call 972-462-5373 or email lsp@coppelltx.gov. Be sure to include your name, address, age of child(ren), and number of bags you are requesting in your message. At this time, offerings are limited to one bag per child, and to those children who live within Coppell and/or CISD boundaries. Alternatively, you may submit a request online via the LSP website, LifeSafetyPark.org, through the activity bag request form found on the homepage.
As many households are now dealing with unusual routines and out-of-the-ordinary circumstances, such as kids home from school and parents working from home, there’s greater risk for accidents and fire.
One thing all families and households can do is test all smoke alarms in the home. Smoke alarms should be located on every level of the home, in each bedroom, and near all sleeping areas. Test them monthly to make sure they’re working. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) also strongly encourages households develop and practice a home escape plan to ensure that everyone knows what to do in a fire and can escape quickly and safely.
Other fire and life safety resources are available free online through the NFPA:
Sparky’s Fun House—an online cache of fire safety activities and games for kids, Sparky.org, and
Sparky’s School House—fire safety resources for parents and teachers: SparkySchoolHouse.org.
If you have any additional questions about how the city of Coppell is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the city’s Coronavirus information page at coppelltx.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.