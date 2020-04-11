Like many others, Pastor Tim Holland recently found himself with a dilemma.
How does a church take care of the community’s needs while keeping its church members safe at the same time?
The pastor at LifeChurch-Mundo de Fe in Coppell said he came up with an idea that accomplishes both.
“We’re calling it ‘Just Open the Trunk,’” Holland said.
The program allows church members, and anyone else in the community, to donate food items, toiletries and other household items to the church.
Residents in need can come to the church to receive the donations while staying in their vehicle.
“We’re having donations with a minimal amount of contact,” Holland said. “If people pop their trunks they won’t have to be 6 feet from someone.”
Donations can be dropped off at the church, 200 Fitness Court, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, with the exception of Good Friday.
Residents needing to pick up donations can do so by appointment to avoid crowds and so church volunteers can customize a basket based on the resident’s needs. They are asked to visit LifeChurchCentral.org, where they will be asked to fill out a list of needs.
“We wouldn’t put diapers in there if they don’t have kids,” Holland said.
Holland said the program aims to serve not only Coppell residents but anyone in need.
Holland said word about the idea has spread, and when he did a radio interview with Tony Perkins, the president of the Family Research Council, that helped get the word out to thousands of other pastors.
“He encouraged them to follow this example,” Holland said.
Holland said so far his church has served approximately 250 people in one week.
Looking ahead, Holland said he wants Just Open the Trunk to be a long term program. And he said it may need to be.
“Right now there are several factors helping people,” Holland said. “A lot of them had a full food pantry when COVID-19 started, people had money in the bank and there was a delay in losing their job.”
But he said the full financial effect of COVID-19 may not be realized until May or June.
“This is going to last for a long time,” Holland said. “We need to be ready to meet everyone’s needs.”
