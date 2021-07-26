Students from several North Texas high schools, including Coppell and Allen high schools, will participate in 12th Night: A Rock Musical, marking the first time the Junior Players will perform at the Samuell-Grand Park Amphitheatre since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The event will take place Aug. 3-8 at the Samuell-Grand Park Amphitheatre, located at 1500 Tenison Parkway in Dallas. 12th Night: A Rock Musical is directed by Gloria Vivica Benavides, associate directed by Korey Kent, and with music direction by Mark Mullino.
The gates will open at 7:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 8:15 p.m. each night.
This production features 13 of North Texas’ most talented high school students from nine different high schools, including Allen High School, Anna High School, Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy, Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Cedar Hill High School, Coppell High School, Garland High School, Greenhill School, and Northwest High School.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting juniorplayers.org/tickets.
12th Night: A Rock Musical is sponsored, in part, by Milfred and Patricia Hammerbacher, city of Dallas: Office of Arts and Culture, National Endowment for the Arts, TACA, Holloway Family Foundation, Simmons Sisters Fund, Diane and Hal Brierley Foundation, George Family Foundation - Next Generation Fund, Moody Fund for the Arts, Texas Commission on the Arts, John & Bonnie Strauss Foundation, VisitDallas, Fichtenbaum Charitable Trust, and the Hersh Foundation.
Now in its 31th year, the Junior Players' Discover Shakespeare program, produced in collaboration with Shakespeare Dallas, has become a mainstay in the North Texas cultural scene. This production of Shakespeare, performed entirely by young adults ages fifteen to nineteen, has provided hundreds of students with real hands-on professional theatrical training, at no cost to the participants, and has introduced thousands of young audience members to Shakespeare.
Junior Players was founded in 1955 and is the oldest non-profit children's theater organization in Dallas. Over its 66-year existence, Junior Players has striven to meet the changing needs of the community. From 1955 to 1989, Junior Players presented traditional children's theater productions performed entirely by children and teenagers. In 1989, the Board of Directors changed the focus of Junior Players activities, deciding that Junior Players can best serve the youth of Dallas by providing free programming accessible to all the children of North Texas. Junior Players therefore exclusively provides free arts education programs in local recreation and cultural centers, housing projects, elementary and middle schools, and through social service agencies serving youth at risk.
