For the last week several restaurants and stores have had to adapt to changes because of the impacts of COVID-19.
But business owners are just happy they can reopen to the public.
Per an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott last week, restaurants and stores were allowed to have customers inside the building starting May 1.
For many businesses it was welcome news some had been closed for weeks while others still operated with curbside service.
Local Diner in Coppell had stayed open with the curbside option, but for general manager Janet Bradley it was good to open up the diner to guests, even if there were rules attached to it.
Per the order, restaurants could only open at 25 percent capacity as part of Phase I.
“For us, 25 percent is 30 customers,” Bradley said. “By the time we mark off every other table, that gives us 12 tables.”
Bradley said there are two seating areas for customers to wait for a table to open up. If the line is more than that the customers have to wait outside or in their cars. She said a hostess will put customers’ names on a waiting list.
“We haven’t been busy enough to impact that part yet,” Bradley said. “Hopefully by Mother’s Day.”
Bradley said other changes in operation include removing the condiments from the table and providing hand sanitizer at the front of the restaurant. She said waitresses will bring a pitcher to the table to refill a drink instead of taking the glass to the back and refilling it there.
She said the employees will sanitize the tables and themselves after bussing each table.
Bradley said each employee wears a protective mask.
Other restaurants in the area have taken advantage of the green light to open as well.
Fish City Grill, which has locations across the area including Las Colinas, opened with the guidelines in place. Co-owner Bill Bayne said safety measures taken include setting a timer so that every 20 minutes employees change out their gloves and wash their hands. There is also an employee on staff whose sole job is to sanitize all touch points in the restaurant.
Bayne said business has been slow so far, but he’s hopeful it will pick up for Mother’s Day.
“On May 1 we were slow, then Saturday we were a little busier and Sunday we were a little busier,” Bayne said. “I think people are still a little skittish to get out.”
While some restaurants have opted not to open until Phase II allows for 50 percent capacity, Bradley said that wasn’t a consideration for her restaurant.
“We’ve been here for over 30 years,” Bradley said. “So we felt like this is something we needed to do. We wanted to make sure we stay in the community.”
