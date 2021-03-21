Two local students are teaming up to help provide relief to an area of Dallas that is in need of assistance.
Dhruv Nanda, who attends the School for the Talented and Gifted High School in Dallas, and his brother Vansh Nanda, a sophomore at Coppell High School, launched Mission Tomorrow earlier this year. The organization, which is awaiting nonprofit 501(c)(3) status, aims to create a better world through various initiatives.
Dhruv said most recently the organization has turned its attention to south Dallas neighborhoods that have been impacted by not only the COVID-19 pandemic but also the winter storm from February.
“These lower income neighborhoods of Dallas that are predominantly Hispanic and Black had a severe economic and environmental impact,” Dhruv said. “Their disadvantages span from challenges of traveling longer distances for groceries and water and a less likelihood of purchasing groceries online, which puts them at a higher level of vulnerability and risk. Hence, they need help. We believe that service to the community begins with providing everyone with something as basic as clean drinking water. At Mission Tomorrow, we identified the need for providing clean drinking water to serve these neighborhoods.”
The organization started a two-week initiative to raise donations and provide drinking water to the residents in that area. On March 11 it partnered with a local food pantry, Soul for Christ Ministry, Inc. and helped collect 8,000 bottles of water that were donated by PepsiCo and distributed to more than 350 families.
The group plans to host another event Saturday at the Jan Pruitt Community Pantry in Lancaster where it will distribute 8,000 bottles of water that were donated by PepsiCo.
He said a third event is planned for early April to donate more bottles of water.
Dhruv said by mid-April the organization hopes to donate 24,000 bottles of water across the Metroplex to approximately 1,000 families in underserved neighborhoods.
“Access to clean drinking water is something that many take for granted,” Dhruv said. “There is a huge need for access to clean drinking water and our clean water initiatives are aimed at lifting up and lending support to the communities where we live and operate. Our goal is to continue to serve the vulnerable neighborhoods and communities housed by the essential workers.”
For more information on the organization or to learn about ways to help go to missiontomorrow.org or
facebook.com/missiontomorrow1.
