In a day where fast fashion and weekly YouTube hauls are taking over the pastime of the new generation, Coppell juniors Priya Prasad and Sushruti Vasireddy founded an organization that has a key focus of sustainability.
With the new trend of thrifting combined with Prasad and Vasireddy’s skill sets, Thrifty Thinkers was born.
“With TikTok and everything, thrifting has become really popular,” Prasad said. “So we wanted to carry that trending idea into our school because we knew that there would be demonstrated interest.”
Around 70 pounds of fabric is wasted every year in the United States, causing textile waste to occupy approximately 5 percent of landfill space. Prasad and Vasireddy used the almost-wasted fabric from DFW Fabric Mart as the product for their donation.
“[Prasad] called up a bunch of fabric stores,” Vasireddy said. “No one was willing to give anything but DFW Fabric Mart had a lot of extra fleece, and they weren't planning on selling it. So they were just like, go ahead and take it. And they gave [about] 90 yards.”
These 90 yards equated to more than 30 blankets for the Journey to Dream shelter in Lewisville and the Gatehouse Grapevine women's shelter.
Vasireddy and Prasad’s fundraiser not only helped the homeless, but it also made use of fabric that otherwise would have been thrown out, further accomplishing their mission of being more environmentally friendly.
“We didn't want again, to buy our own things, and then donate that because that would be feeding into that consumerism mindset,” Prasad said. “That's also why we were pushing for a sponsorship from a fabric company, rather than going out and buying the fabric; we wanted to push the idea of making something from scratch and then giving back that way, so that we're not just feeding more money into the system.”
Thrifty Thinkers hopes to expand their club and encourage more teenagers to continue learning about sustainability and spreading awareness about ethical spending.
“Start with what you know,” Vasireddy said. “Look around in your house and see. It's just simple things, like not wasting food, recycling, using the piece of paper for both sides of it, like to say very, very simple, simple things. Look around your house because anything can help.”
