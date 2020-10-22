It’s one thing to be knowledgeable about a subject, it’s another to put that know how to good use.
The latter is what Coppell residents Rishin Kersala, Siddith Rao and Abe Hoyos are doing with the expertise they’ve acquired in such areas as data analytics. Specifically, the three, all sons of local business owners, are aiming to help small businesses recover economically from the COVID-19 shutdown earlier this year through a nonprofit called LocalData.ai, which the trio formed earlier this year.
“It’s been around since about when the quarantine started,” Hoyos said. “We started really focusing on the project and the organization itself around summer … We focused on local businesses, because we knew COVID was really affecting local businesses.”
So far, they’ve assisted one company in building back its business and are ready to do more.
“With our knowledge of data science and marketing with the courses we took, we just wanted to help these businesses out … in order for the them to stay afloat during the pandemic,” said Kersala, a senior at the Texas Academy for Mathematics and Science in Denton.
Rao and Hoyos are seniors at Coppell High School.
Recently, the three noted, LocalData.ai assisted City Kitchen in Dallas, a catering service, in rebuilding its business and finding new clientele following the COVID-19 mandated shutdown. Specifically, Rao said, LocalData.ai showed that many people in the medical field were working longer hours because of COVID-19 and were using catering businesses to supply their meals.
“Basically, what we did with data analysis is that we compared and contrasted (the catering business) before COVID-19 and after (businesses reopened),” Rao said. “We looked at volume of orders, and we wanted to see which clients were staying strong even through COVID-19 so that we could market based around them … and maybe see which ones were not doing well, so we weren’t focusing on places where we weren’t getting any profit.”
He added, “After doing that, we kind of saw that the clients that we were having the best luck with were medical clients, because, obviously, they have to be in person to deal with the situation. They have to work more hours than they usually do, so they don’t have time to eat, so a lot of time they get a lot catering done directly to the hospital.”
LocalData.ai, which was not compensated for its assistance, Kersala said, created a plan for medical clients, so food could be delivered when the clients had time to eat. It also promoted deals for clients who bought a certain level of food, Rao said.
Besides City Kitchen, Kersala said, LocalData.ai has assisted some school-level clubs, and is now looking to consult with more businesses, particularly Black-owned establishments, in order to help them increase sales.
“Recently, in light of the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other victims of police brutality, our team has started a unique project to raise money and awareness of systemic racism in our country. We plan to refocus our efforts to aid Black-owned businesses with their marketing. Our next steps are to create other computer science-related projects to support the cause,” according to a release from the trio. “In the works right now is a blockchain technology that leverages idle, crowdsourced processing power to mine cryptocurrency, which is exchanged for money that can be donated to various relief efforts to help Black-owned businesses and other charities, allowing individuals who may not be in a position to donate money directly still give a monetary contribution. Another is the creation of a web-based service that provides geographical information on the location of various black-owned businesses and protest locations.”
