Coppell ISD announced that Lorie Squalls, current principal at Austin Elementary, is the new principal of Coppell Middle School North.
“I am thrilled to have Mrs. Squalls lead CMS North,” said Superintendent Brad Hunt. “She is an experienced school leader who focuses on authentic relationships and collective engagement, which will serve her well in this new role.”
Squalls has served as the principal at Austin Elementary for the last three years. She also has extensive experience as an administrator in her 21 years in education, having served as a principal, assistant principal, curriculum coordinator, digital learning coordinator, and as a general and special education teacher.
“I feel incredibly fortunate to be part of CMS North and will work diligently to support its educators, learners and families,” Squalls said. “I look forward to becoming part of the ‘village’ at North and working together at this outstanding school.”
Squalls received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas Southwestern and her master’s degree from the University of Phoenix. She also serves as an adjunct professor of education at Dallas Baptist University.
She replaces former CMS North principal Greg Axelson, who was named the district’s chief operating officer in May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.