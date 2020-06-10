Coppell ISD announced that Lorie Squalls, current principal at Austin Elementary, is the new principal of Coppell Middle School North.  

“I am thrilled to have Mrs. Squalls lead CMS North,” said Superintendent Brad Hunt. “She is an experienced school leader who focuses on authentic relationships and collective engagement, which will serve her well in this new role.” 

Squalls has served as the principal at Austin Elementary for the last three years. She also has extensive experience as an administrator in her 21 years in education, having served as a principal, assistant principal, curriculum coordinator, digital learning coordinator, and as a general and special education teacher.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be part of CMS North and will work diligently to support its educators, learners and families,” Squalls said. “I look forward to becoming part of the ‘village’ at North and working together at this outstanding school.” 

Squalls received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas Southwestern and her master’s degree from the University of Phoenix. She also serves as an adjunct professor of education at Dallas Baptist University.  

She replaces former CMS North principal Greg Axelson, who was named the district’s chief operating officer in May. 

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments