After being put on hold for nearly a year, the Coppell City Council was presented two options for the proposed Magnolia Park Trail Project during the Jan. 26 meeting.
The trail would provide a direct route from Denton Creek Elementary and Coppell Middle School North for those living in the West Haven and East Lake subdivisions.
Parks Project Manager John Elias said Magnolia Trails has been a “high priority” for the Parks Board since 2017.
Magnolia Park, which is located on the west side of Denton Tap Road, south of SH 121, was constructed with 300 linear feet of trail west of the spillway in 2001. Elias said the trail was removed in 2004 for the Magnolia Park spillway project. He added the trail became compromised due to erosion.
The Coppell City Council awarded a design contract for the Magnolia Park Trail Project in January 2019. In July 2019, the council was presented with preliminary findings and cost estimates.
Elias said the original report saw the trail designed with 1,000 linear feet of elevated structure. He added the preliminary price estimate came in at $2.1 million due to engineering issues with the elevated structure.
An updated report was presented to the city council in November 2019 and the city held a public input meeting on Dec. 3, 2019 with the Magnolia Park Homeowners Association (HOA). Elias, however, noted the trail was put on hold in early 2020 as the city evaluated a new proposed rule that would change how sales tax could be used in Texas.
In alternative A, the boardwalk would be reduced from 1,000 linear feet to 422 linear feet, with the remaining being concrete. Elias said the pond edge would need to be reinforced to prevent erosion.
“We have had trail here before. It didn't survive. Erosion caused it to be taken out,” Elias said.
Elias said alternative A comes with a “conservative estimate” of $984,186 but added a realistic price tag could be $1.2 million. Elias said a major factor in alternative A would be the dewatering of the pond and working in the bottom of the pond.
“Even with this shortened elevated structure, we would have an excess of 60 of piers to be installed,” Elias said.
Alternative B included 1,500 linear feet of concrete trail with a retaining wall separating residents and the trail. Elias said this option would require an easement from the East Lake HOA. He added the East Lake HOA is open to granting the easement. Alternative B has an estimated price tag of $370,902, but could rise to $450,000. Elias said a “significant amount” of irrigation would need to be done in alternative B as there is no existing irrigation.
Elias called this section of land “volatile” and said it is susceptible to flooding, as he showed several photos of the flooded area from 2015. Elias said the city has enough money in the Coppell Recreation and Development Fund to do either option.
He said the Parks Board has reviewed both options and he will once again review both options and ask for a recommendation.
