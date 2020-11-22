For more than 20 years, the Coppell community has come together to Make a Child Smile by donating gifts to deserving children in Coppell ISD.
Though many things may have changed this year, the community's dedication to assisting residents in need has not, the city stated in a release. To help ensure that the spirit of giving continues to flourish, while also protecting the health and safety of residents, the city of Coppell has announced a makeover to this year's Make a Child Smile program.
"The Make a Child Smile program is on this year," City Manager Mike Land said. "This is always a special time for the city of Coppell. Our staff looks forward to partnering with our residents each year to bring smiles to children for the holidays, and that remains true this year. We just had to adjust a bit to make sure everyone remains safe."
Residents can donate through Dec. 8 by visiting makeachildsmilecoppell.com. There, they can select a virtual ornament that includes a child's gift preferences, clothing sizes and more.
Fill out their contact information and submit your request to grant the child's wish.
Purchase clothing and/or toys for the child. The program's goal is to provide at least one toy and one article of clothing for each child.
When you are ready to return your gifts, contact Andrea Parker at aparker@coppelltx.gov to schedule an appointment for drop off.
Return all wrapped gifts – in an opaque bag with the family number, gender and age of the child attached to the bag – to the city manager's office no later than Dec. 8. The city staff will deliver the gifts prior to Christmas.
The city manager's office is located on the second floor of Town Center, 255 E. Parkway Blvd. and is open by appointment only.
For more information, call 972-304-7016 or email aparker@coppelltx.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.