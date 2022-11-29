Market Street and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the October winners of the second annual Teachers On The Rise program. To help kick-off the program this year, nominations have poured in from students and families across North Texas explaining the ways their teacher(s) go above-and-beyond the call of duty and why they deserve special recognition.
Congratulations to our winners from October: Karina Pasley of Tom Hicks Elementary School (Lewisville ISD), Stevel Lovell of Rushing Middle School (Prosper ISD) and Dr. Bianca Benitez of Coppell High School (Coppell ISD).
“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this first round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. With the whole year ahead of us, we encourage everyone to keep nominating!”
“This has been a tremendous start for the Teachers On The Rise program so far,” said Shane Sumrow, the program’s director. “Through these nominations, we have already heard countless testimonials about the great things teachers are doing in our classrooms. We select three winners every month, so we encourage students to re-enter their teachers if they didn’t win and try to be as detailed as possible on why teachers deserve special recognition.”
Winning teachers receive a $100 Market Street gift card, $100 American Express gift card and a gift basket full of Mrs Baird’s goodies. The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.
To nominate a teacher from your school, visit www.MrsBTeacher.com. Follow the Teachers On The Rise Program throughout the school year, including the latest monthly winners on their social media pages:
