Market Street and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the October winners of the second annual Teachers On The Rise program. To help kick-off the program this year, nominations have poured in from students and families across North Texas explaining the ways their teacher(s) go above-and-beyond the call of duty and why they deserve special recognition.

Congratulations to our winners from October: Karina Pasley of Tom Hicks Elementary School (Lewisville ISD), Stevel Lovell of Rushing Middle School (Prosper ISD) and Dr. Bianca Benitez of Coppell High School (Coppell ISD).

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

