Coppell City Council members on Tuesday supported the reinstatement of a mask mandate for all city facilities.
This decision would reverse a prior decision that saw the city lift mask mandates in city buildings following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order easing COVID-19 safety protocols on March 2. Abbott’s executive order lifted mask mandates in Texas and increased the capacity of all businesses and facilities in Texas to 100%.
Deputy City Manager Traci Leach said while masks have not been mandatory over the last few weeks, residents have been mindful of the safety of themselves and those around them.
“In an environment where we do not have a mandate, by and large, the members of our community are compliant,” Leach said. “They are respectful of their own health and the health of others and those around them.”
Councilman Mark Hill said the council’s primary function is to keep all of its residents safe. However, he added a line was crossed from operations into policy and that has “put our residents at risk.”
“I think it is imperative that we’ve got to enforce a mask mandate for our public buildings,” Hill said.
Fellow council member Gary Roden said he can argue both sides of this discussion, but he believes timing is what is crucial when discussing when it’s appropriate to lift restrictions.
“It’s a matter of timing and at what point have we turned the corner enough that it is safe to have individuals exercise their constitutional rights of freedom of assembly,” Roden said.
Roden was in favor of bringing back a mask mandate and revisiting it on a regular basis, being prepared to eliminate it “at the very first opportunity.”
Brianna Hinojosa-Flores said while she wants Coppell’s residents to have their freedoms, “we are living in unprecedented times.”
“This isn’t a forever,” she said of a potential mask mandate, “this is really a precaution that is important for us to take.”
Council member Cliff Long, however, said the city instituting a mask mandate for city facilities will not sway people’s decisions.
“I think that our people are smart enough to know … they know what they need to do to protect themselves at this point … I don’t think [having a mandate] it’s not going to make any difference,” he said.
Mayor Karen Hunt echoed Long’s sentiment, saying many people are wearing masks even when they are not required to.
“I think individuals are making choices, and I think the vast majority of people are making the wise choice … This is Coppell, and people are going to do the right thing,” Hunt said.
Leach, prior to the council’s discussion, said the city had two guiding principles when deciding whether or not to lift the mask mandate – an organizational culture of service and practical enforceability.
She added up until last week either the state or the county was mandating safety protocols. The city's operations remain unchanged, with just the senior center closing for a period of time. However, the item that was an issue was how to enforce the given mandates.
Leach said in the past items that were not enforceable were removed because “it doesn’t make sense” to have something you cannot enforce.
Based on Abbott’s orders, Leach said those who do not comply with COVID-19 protocols could be escorted from city facilities, which could turn into a charge of criminal trespassing – a Class B misdemeanor – and time in jail.
The city continues to encourage all who visit city buildings to wear masks and follow CDC-advised safety guidelines, Leach said.
She added in the week with no mask mandate, just 39 people entered The CORE with no masks, versus 412 who were masked, all of Life Safety Park’s 26 visitors were masked, no un-masked attendees visited the Coppell Arts Center and the Cozby Public Library reported no incidents related to masked patrons.
Leach noted new COVID-19 cases in Dallas County over the past week have fallen to 2,341, which is a 35% decline from the prior seven days, hospitalizations were down 32% and 12% (242,000) of all county residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.
Leach said up to this point the city is unwilling to take that next step in escorting residents out of city facilities for not wearing a mask. She added every city employee has the permission to excuse themselves from an interaction if they feel it is not safe.
Many Coppell residents sent emails to city staff that were read at the open of Tuesday meetings. All of them opposed to the city lifting mask mandates in city buildings.
Resident Rob Anderson called the governor’s rollback of safety guidelines “ill advised” and the city’s alignment needing to be reversed.
“The city of Coppell must restore measures to enforce CDC guidelines include requiring mask wearing a d social distancing,” he said.
Coppell resident Angela Webster said she and her family plan to not spend money in Coppell if “we know we’ll just encounter uncovered faces.”
“I am now not comfortable taking my money to any local business,” Webster said in her email. “When I cannot ensure that I will encounter a safe, masked environment I will stay at home. No more takeout from local restaurants, no more patronizing local coffee shops.”
