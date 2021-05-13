Effective Monday masks or similar facial coverings will no longer be required inside city of Coppell facilities.
In March, per Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order the city of Coppell announced changes to operating hours and procedures at various city facilities, and the City Council mandated that masks be worn by visitors to all indoor city facilities. The council has revisited the mask discussion at every public meeting since approval and recently decided to lift the requirement.
According to data from Dallas County, approximately 61% of residents in the 75019 zip code have received a COVID-19 vaccination. While this data includes residents of Cypress Waters, which is located in the City of Dallas, Coppell’s central location has allowed many residents to receive vaccinations from neighboring counties.
In addition to residential vaccination information, the council considered city of Coppell employee vaccination data when making their decision. According to City Manager Mike Land, approximately 71% of city staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Further, the CDC today released guidance indicating that it is safe for fully vaccinated people to go without a mask both indoors and outside. In a White House briefing, the director of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, stated that "anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities – large or small – without wearing a mask or physical distancing."
“Over the past six to eight weeks, our environment has changed for the better,” noted Council Member Cliff Long, who spoke in favor of removing the mask requirement. “You can now get vaccinated... Today, for the adults that desire to get vaccinated, the vaccine is available without delay.”
Council Member John Jun expressed similar sentiments.
“I think were at the point where we need to go ahead and give the freedom to each person to choose because they can choose to get vaccinated, and they can choose to wear the mask,” he said. “They can also choose to not wear the mask or to not be at the facility where we no longer require the masks. I’m in favor of lifting the mask mandate.”
The health and safety of the community and staff remains a priority. Residents are encouraged to be respectful of other patrons, keep a 6-foot distance from others, and wash hands regularly.
City services are available remotely, and multiple options are available for residents to contact the city of Coppell. Those with City business are encouraged to visit the website, coppelltx.gov, or call 972-462-0022.
Protective measures taken at city facilities
Stringent cleaning procedures remain in place at city facilities, and many facilities have been retrofitted with protective barriers to decrease direct contact. Floor markers have been placed at many facilities to encourage social distancing. Further, the city has invested in UV air purification technology at Town Center, Coppell Arts Center and the Service Center.
Visit coppelltx.gov/coronavirus for the latest information about facility operations and community impacts. For more information about COVID-19, precautionary actions you can take or what to do if you fall ill, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.
