Coppell City Council Place 6 representative Biju Mathew announced that he will seek re-election in the May 2021 municipal election.
“Serving Coppell citizens is an honor I enjoy,” Mathew stated in a press release. “I’ve strived to be present and represent residents at 100% of all council meetings in the past three years and achieved it. I was able to be the voice of a much more diverse city that we now represent. It is with a humble sense of responsibility and service that I continue to work with city staff to resolve the issues raised by citizens. I wish to continue my service in good faith for Coppell residents, and I am seeking re-election through your support.”
Mathew was elected to the Coppell City Council in June 2018. He serves as the city liaison to the Metrocrest Social Service and Coppell ISD. He formerly served as vice president of the Coppell Recreation Development Corporation, was a four-year member of the Coppell Parks and Recreation Board and graduated from both Leadership Coppell and the Citizen’s Police Academy. He is active in the community as a member of the Coppell Rotary Club and served as a member of Citizens on Patrol and Citizens Police Academy of Coppell.
“I had the pleasure of meeting Biju when he was a candidate for city council, and I have since sought his guidance on multiple occasions on behalf of my neighborhood's homeowners association. Biju is an outstanding councilmember. He's very responsive and pragmatic. We are fortunate to have him on our City Council,” said president of East Lake HOA, Nicole Miller.
Mathew said his focus for the next three years will be a unique mix of challenges and opportunities:
- The implementation of the community-driven goals for “Coppell Vision 2040.”
- The maintenance of Coppell’s high-quality of life during budget challenges.
- The enhancement of the community’s health and wellness.
Mathew holds a Master of Science degree in computer information systems from Boston University and a Bachelor of Science degree in computer engineering from Suffolk University. He works for UT Southwestern Medical Center managing HR systems on the cloud platform.
He is married to Shiji and father of three boys. Mathew enjoys playing badminton at The CORE, bicycling around Coppell and enjoying Coppell’s Andrew Brown Park with his family, the release stated. The Mathews, a Christian family, are members of Marthoma church in Farmers Branch.
