Ballot Box
File photo

Wes Mays leads through early voting in the race for Coppell mayor.

Mays, a current councilman, has secured 68.6 percent of the votes (2,333 votes) to Rob Anderson's 1,068 votes).

In Place 2, incumbent Brianna Hinojosa-Smith has 80.1 percent of the votes over Raghib Majed.

In Place 3 Don Carroll has a slim lead with 36.3 percent of the votes over Davin Bernstein (35 percent). Meghan Shoemaker has received 28.7 percent. The winner of this race must receive more than 50 percent of the votes to avoid a runoff election.

In Place 4, Kevin Nevels has 78.5 percent of the votes over Amit Dharia.

Incumbent Biju Mathew leads in Place 6 with 53.3 percent of the votes over Mark Smits.

 

Coppell ISD

Incumbent Tracy Fisher leads through early voting in the race for Coppell ISD Board of Trustees, Place 7.

Fisher has secured 63.5 percent of the votes (2,088 votes) to Sam Wellington's 18.8 percent and Sonal Tandale's 17.7 percent.

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments