Wes Mays said the Coppell mayoral election came down to who bought into the city’s vision plan and who wanted something different.
Mays became the city’s mayor-elect May 1 when he defeated Rob Anderson. Mays, a current councilman, received 68 percent of the votes (3,762 votes) to Anderson’s 1,773 votes.
Mays will take over for Karen Hunt, who did not seek reelection.
“I based my campaign, my skill set and my ability to become the mayor on my experience on the City Council,” Mays said, “and the success we’ve had and the strategies we have in place. With the Vision 2040 plan I’m absolutely committed to see it continue.”
Mays said that was in contrast to Anderson’s approach.
“My opponent offered an alternative,” Mays said. “It was clear that people don’t want an alternative. They’re happy with our services, and they’re happy with our city.”
Anderson could not be reached for comment.
Looking ahead, Mays said one of the biggest topics the council will face is the budget. That’s expected to be a challenge with the potential $12 million loss in revenue with a change to Texas Administrative Code 3.334 that changes how cities can collect sales tax.
He said rebounding from COVID-19 will be another challenge.
In Place 3, there will be a runoff election after no candidate received more than 50 percent of the votes. Davin Bernstein (37.1 percent, 2,010 votes) will face Don Carroll (34 percent, 1,840 votes). Meghan Shoemaker finished with 28.9 percent (1,565 votes).
Bernstein said in the runoff he will continue the platform he ran on over the last few weeks which includes exploring the city’s homestead exemption.
“The citizens have been asking for our homestead exemption to be looked at,” Bernstein said. “The three most recent members of the council have asked our city manager to look at it. It won’t happen until four members ask him to do it.”
Carroll said he will also continue to rely on what got him to the runoff, which is experience.
“The community is looking for people who are involved in the community,” Carroll said, “and who have prior knowledge about some of the challenges we have. People don’t think we have challenges here.”
Carroll said it will be important to have someone with experience with Mayor Karen Hunt and Councilman Gary Roden leaving this month.
“We need someone with the right demeanor to gain a consensus on the council,” Carroll said.
The winner will fill the seat vacated by Mays when he ran for mayor.
In Place 2 incumbent Brianna Hinojosa-Smith won reelection by beating Raghib Majed. Hinojosa-Smith secured 80 percent of the votes (4,240 votes) to Majed’s 1,063.
In Place 4 Kevin Nevels defeated Amit Dharia. Nevels received 75.4 percent of the votes (4,089 votes) to Dharia’s 1,337 votes. Nevels will take over for Roden, who chose not to seek reelection.
Incumbent Biju Mathew won reelection by receiving 54.6 percent of the votes (2,984 votes) to Mark Smits’ 2,478 votes.
Fisher wins re-election in CISD
On the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees, incumbent Tracy Fisher retained her seat on Place 7 as she received 59.6 percent of the votes (3,230 votes). Sonal Tandale received 21.3 percent (1,156 votes), and Sam Wellington received 19.1 percent (1,034 votes).
