Coppell City Councilman Wes Mays has announced that he plans to file to run for mayor.
“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Coppell over the last nine years on the City Council,” Mays said. “I believe that my experience and tenure prepares me to continue serving the citizens of Coppell as their mayor. After thought, prayer and much discussion, I have decided to seek that office.”
With more than 35 years of experience of engineering and management, Mays believes that he can maintain the fiscally sound principles that have earned the coveted AAA bond ratings from both Standard and Poor and Moody’s.
“We certainly have faced challenges and I promise that will continue to find ways to ensure that Coppell remains a great place to live, work, and play. We are certainly going to have some issues over the next few years with changes in our ability to collect some of our existing revenues. I am very pleased with the stewardship that we have practiced and we must continue our diligence” Mays said.
Mays is active with the Coppell Chamber of Commerce, the North Central Texas Council of Governments, and the National League of Cities where he serves on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, a press release stated. He is also a liaison to between the Metrocrest Social Services and the North Central Texas Council of Governments.
He is an Eagle Scout and holds a national award as well as the District Award of Merit from the Boy Scouts of America. Mays, active in the Coppell A&M Club, serving that organization as Muster Chairman. He plays saxophone in the wind ensemble at the First United Methodist Church and in the Coppell Community Orchestra. He is also a member of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants.
Mays is the director of Design Engineering for Vertex, LLC. He holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Texas A&M University. He has been awarded 24 patents from the United States Patent Office encompassing a broad variety of technical topics including RFID, radio frequency design, and transportation. He is a registered professional engineer in the state of Texas. Mays and his wife, Linda, have lived in Coppell since 2000 and have two children, both graduates of Coppell High School. Chris is a software engineer in Irving and Allison is in commercial real estate in Dallas.
