Wes Mays will be the new mayor in Coppell after defeating Rob Anderson in Saturday night’s election.
Mays, a current councilman, received 68 percent of the votes (3,762 votes) to Anderson’s 1,773 votes.
Mays will take over for Karen Hunt, who did not seek reelection.
In Place 2 incumbent Brianna Hinojosa-Smith won reelection by beating Raghib Majed. Hinojosa-Smith secured 80 percent of the votes (4,240 votes) to Majed’s 1,063.
In Place 4 Kevin Nevels defeated Amit Dharia. Nevels received 75.4 percent of the votes (4,089 votes) to Dharia’s 1,337 votes. Nevels will take over for Gary Roden, who chose not to seek reelection.
Incumbent Biju Mathew won reelection by receiving 54.6 percent of the votes (2,984 votes) to Mark Smits’ 2,478 votes.
In Place 3, there will be a runoff election after no candidate received more than 50 percent of the votes. Davin Bernstein (37.1 percent, 2,010 votes) will face Don Carroll (34 percent, 1,840 votes). Meghan Shoemaker finished with 28.9 percent (1,565 votes).
The runoff election will take place June 5. Early voting runs May 24 to June 1.
The winner will fill the seat vacated by Mays when he ran for mayor.
Fisher wins re-election in CISD
On the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees, incumbent Tracy Fisher retained her seat on Place 7 as she received 59.6 percent of the votes (3,230 votes). Sonal Tandale received 21.3 percent (1,156 votes), and Sam Wellington received 19.1 percent (1,034 votes).
