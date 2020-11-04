Wes Mays

There will be a run-off election in Place 5 on the Coppell City Council, while another race was determined Tuesday night.

In Place 5, John Jun and Jim Walker will face off Dec. 8 after none of the three candidates secured 50 percent of the votes. Jun received 47.1 percent of the vote, or 8,795 votes. Walker received 33.4 percent (6,246). Erin Bogdanowicz received 19.5 percent of the votes (3,639).

In Place 3, incumbent Wes Mays won re-election by receiving 54.8 percent of the votes (10,045) to Davin Bernstein’s 45.2 percent (8,300).

Cliff Long (Place 1) and Mark Hill (Place 7) ran unopposed.

In Coppell ISD, Neena Biswas defeated incumbent Thom Hulme, the current school board president, by collecting 51 percent of the votes (10,856) to Hulme’s 49 percent (10,427).

