There will be a run-off election in Place 5 on the Coppell City Council, while another race was determined Tuesday night.
In Place 5, John Jun and Jim Walker will face off Dec. 8 after none of the three candidates secured 50 percent of the votes. Jun received 47.1 percent of the vote, or 8,795 votes. Walker received 33.4 percent (6,246). Erin Bogdanowicz received 19.5 percent of the votes (3,639).
In Place 3, incumbent Wes Mays won re-election by receiving 54.8 percent of the votes (10,045) to Davin Bernstein’s 45.2 percent (8,300).
Cliff Long (Place 1) and Mark Hill (Place 7) ran unopposed.
In Coppell ISD, Neena Biswas defeated incumbent Thom Hulme, the current school board president, by collecting 51 percent of the votes (10,856) to Hulme’s 49 percent (10,427).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.