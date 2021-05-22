For the VanSickle family, adding a memorial bench at Thweatt Park to honor their late son was an alternative to a columbarium, but instead has impacted many to share their stories.
The city of Coppell installed “Caleb’s Bench,” in memory of Caleb Harris VanSickle who died in 2018, a day before Easter and what would have been his 35th birthday in 2019.
Lloyd Mauch, manager of the parks operation department, made the bench ADA accessible and poured a concrete base so that the bench sits alongside the trail. It also sits under two trees that form a V-shape and overlooks a pond.
While the city helped create the site, it has been the community that has contributed to it on a regular basis.
After noticing how much traction the bench received months later, Caleb’s mother, Jeanine VanSickle, placed chalk at the site for children to draw while their parents rested on the bench. Within days, about 40 feet worth of drawings and encouraging messages spread across the trail line on both sides.
“[Caleb] grew up in this park,” Kealy VanSickle, Caleb’s brother, said. “Instead of doing something sad, [my parents thought] ‘Let’s just put a bench out there they could sit on,’ but they never thought that, all of a sudden, the community would come behind it.”
Chalk drawings, Bible scriptures and gifts, such as flowers and cards, left anonymously have surrounded Caleb’s Bench since its installment. The chalk has upgraded to a blue container of over 120 chalk pieces that Jeanine restocks every three to four months due to how many people have used it to remember Caleb. Family and friends have also surprised the family with flower bends around the bench.
Jeanine said the bench is located directly behind the family’s home that served as a playground for her four children. She visits several times a day – so much so that she even knows exactly how many steps she makes from her home to the bench. Jokingly she says, “But who’s counting?”
During her visits, Jeanine waters the plants and spends time with her granddaughters, but she said likes going by herself so she can talk to Caleb. “It’s a beautiful spot to sit and reflect,” she said. “I look around the park and I just remember how [Caleb] rode his dirt bike and how he rode his motorcycle, a Go-Kart and all that … I mean, he lived back there.”
Caleb’s Bench has helped Jeanine remember her son, but it has also helped her share his story with others, especially those who can relate to such tragedy. Jeanine said locals walking on the trail sometimes see her at the bench and stop by to ask her about Caleb. Conversations have allowed Jeanine to speak on the struggles of substance abuse, which Caleb dealt with the last few years of his life, and have helped others talk about their experiences. She thanks those who leave drawings and gifts on the bench by posting photos of the items on Facebook where she has received comments from people who knew Caleb to people who did not and live across the country.
“Strangers, people we don’t know, come and leave flowers during all the holidays,” Kealy said. “[Caleb’s] memory is living on”
To help other grieving parents, the VanSickle family plans to add two separate gardens to honor two childhood friends who have died and will continue to work with the parks department for more renovations.
