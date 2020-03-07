The second phase of the Rolling Oaks Memorial Center is under construction and is expected to be complete in the spring of 2021.
During Monday night’s Parks Board Meeting, Gary Decker, cemetery director, gave the board an update on the project’s progress.
The expansion project includes two phases. Phase I has been completed, and Phase II began in January. Phase II will add new mausoleum structures, additional ground spaces, a double-depth garden burial, outdoor cremation options and more indoor glass niches. The expansion will also include a new office building and maintenance yard.
“We will be building a new office building and a maintenance yard to move us (the staff) away from the columbarium, but it will give (residents) more of a private setting time with their loved ones in the columbarium, and it’ll give the families more of a private setting time when they’re actually conducting the business site arrangement,” Decker said.
A pond or small lake area will be installed on the cemetery grounds as well.
“Aesthetically it’ll be a feature families can see from the road as they’re driving by, and we’ll also place granite building structures around the lake for families to pre-arrange mausoleums for loved ones,” Decker said.
Phase II will also include the installation of the road structures planed for all future phases to allow the cemetery to do smaller expansions throughout the years.
Officials said the project is necessary as the population and demand for services has grown. Decker said since January of this year, the cemetery has pre-sold about 167 burial spaces. This year 149 burials were conducted, and Decker predicts within three to four years the cemetery will conduct over 200 burials a year.
“I’m excited because we’re adding to our park, but it’s also sad that we’ve needed to expand our park as much as we have,” Decker said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.