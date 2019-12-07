The holidays are supposed to be a joyous time of the year but for many families, the holiday season can be difficult. Sometimes buying gifts and putting extra food on the table is simply not possible. Some families struggle and wonder where their next meal will come from or if they will be able to afford to keep their lights on.
Metrocrest is asking for your support of food, toys and coats donations, to help local families in the Carrollton, Farmers Branch, Addison, Coppell and Dallas. Last year, Metrocrest provided food, toys and gifts to over 5,480 individuals including children and seniors.
There are several ways to make a difference. Go to metrocrestservices.org to learn how to donate for the holidays and to check out the organization’s new Amazon store for a wish list of needed holiday gifts.
Metrocrest Services asks that all donations be delivered to our Holiday Site at 2661 Midway Road, Suite 216, Carrollton, Texas, 75006 during the following dates and times:
- Dec. 10-13, 17, 18, 20, 21, 9 a.m.-noon
- Dec. 10/12, 16, 18, 19, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
For large donations, schedule a pick-up in advance by calling Selena Marroquin at 972-446-2100 or email smarroquin@metrocrestservices.org for more information.
