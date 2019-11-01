Metrocrest Services was honored to receive the Pillar of the Community Award from the Dallas County Community College District (DCCCD) Foundation at an event on Oct. 11.
This award is to honor corporations and organizations that have been supportive of the mission, vision, and efforts of the Dallas County Community College District’s Alumni Relations.
As Brookhaven College’s nominee, Metrocrest was selected from among those submitted by other DCCCD colleges for the single award.
Nomination remarks from Marilyn K. Lynch, Brookhaven’s associate vice president of development read “Metrocrest Services demonstrates commitment and service to its community and embodies the values of the Dallas County Community College District.
In partnership with the DCCCD, they are closely aligned with the DCCCD’s mission. They truly transform lives and communities.”
One of the many initiatives has been the Connections Program with DCCCD partners Brookhaven and North Lake Colleges.
This program not only helps students with basic services such as food and housing assistance, but also allows Metrocrest Services to send its clients to Brookhaven or other DCCCCD colleges to further their education to improve their economic outlook.
Tracy Eubanks, CEO of Metrocrest said, “Our relationship with DCCCD has transformed the lives of so many of those we serve. DCCCD’s commitment to excellence in higher education and to the success of every student is inspiring.”
The Distinguished Alumni & Pillar of the Community Awards honor outstanding alums and organizations who, through their service and achievements, personify DCCCD’s tradition of excellence. ### About Metrocrest Services Metrocrest Services is a public, 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing programs for individuals, families and seniors that lead to self-sufficiency and foster independence.
Metrocrest services include rent and utility bill aid; financial and budgeting assistance; food pantry access; employment counseling; minor home repairs; and home-delivered meals to benefit seniors.
For more, go to metrocrestservices.org.
