While many were celebrating a month of love, the community took the opportunity to show its love for helping their neighbors in need.
Metrocrest Services held its first Hearts for Hygiene event last month in an effort to collect hygiene products for the nonprofit’s food pantry and collected hundreds of items.
Beverly Grimley, director of special programs at Metrocrest Services, said the donation drive brings awareness to the community about the need for the most basic necessities.
“We think it is important to keep our pantry shelves stocked with hygiene items, but it is not the first thing people think of when we talk about our food pantry,” Grimley said.
During the month of February, the community banded together to donate products like feminine care, shampoo, body soap, deodorant, toothpaste, toilet paper and other toiletries. Organizations and groups joined in on the effort too.
Metrocrest highlighted a donation from the University of Texas at Dallas Terry Scholars, which included 265 hygiene items, on its Facebook page and said the event was a success thanks to the effort put in by donors.
“We have been so pleased by the response,” Grimley said
According to Metrocrest, on average, the organization’s food pantry servers over 200 families each week, which represents over 500 individuals. In addition to providing food, the food pantry offers hygiene items.
Grimley said the donated items will be used to restock the food pantry’s shelves. According to Metrocrest, many times welfare programs do not cover hygiene products, and each month these individuals and families go without these items.
While the event ended last month, the community is still encouraged to donate hygiene items. Grimley said the most needed products are toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo and bar soap. While this is the first year for the Heart for Hygiene event, Grimley said she expects this will become an annual donation drive.
“We are so blessed to live in such a generous community,” Grimley said. “When a need is made known, our community responds. There is a great need but great kindness as well.”
Visit metrocrestservices.org to learn more about how to donate to the organization.
