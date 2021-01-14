Kevin Nevels, a long-time Coppell resident, filed his candidacy for the 2021 Coppell City Council election, Place 4 Thursday at the Coppell City Hall.
“The Coppell Community means the world to me,” Nevels said in a press release. “From the moment we moved here in 1997, I knew this was a special place. It has been an honor and a privilege to be involved with the Coppell Chamber of Commerce, Living Well in Coppell, and Vision 2040 committees over the past few years. Because of my passion for service and at the request of several community members, I’m excited to run for Place 4 on the Coppell City Council to continue my service to this community.”
Nevels is a Coppell resident, Coppell High School graduate and local small business owner. Nevels has also spent the past six years serving the Coppell Chamber of Commerce working closely with the city and local businesses community to ensure Coppell remains a great place to live and work.
Nevels comes off of leading the Coppell Chamber of Commerce as chairman of the Board for 2020. During a very tough and unprecedented time, Nevels looks to use his experience this past year balancing a growth mindset with continuing to provide support and creative assistance to the citizens and business community, the release stated.
“As the 2020 Coppell Chamber chairman of the Board I was at the forefront of the damage that COVID-19 caused in our community. I’m proud of the work I’ve done with the Chamber but I still feel the call to lead during this difficult time and I feel like I can bring a new and fresh perspective to the Coppell City Council,” Nevels said on his experience. Nevels has also served as a Living Well in Coppell Committee Member, Working Well in Coppell Committee, Vision 2040 Executive Committee, Coppell ISD Naming Committee and is a graduate of Leadership Coppell and the Coppell ISD iLead program.
Nevels and his wife, Amanda are parents to two elementary aged children in Coppell ISD. He is also a sixth degree Black Belt in Taekwondo and enjoys playing ice hockey.
