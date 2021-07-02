Videos from the Fuze film class at New Tech High @ Coppell and CISD have received statewide “Spotlight” recognition from the Texas State University Texas School Safety Center.
The New Tech High @ Coppell Fuze Class created a "Fire Drill" video showing what not to do and what to do during a fire drill to help students learn about safety in a light humorous way. The class took a scene from the famous show, “The Office,” and re-created their video, which is available at go.coppellisd.com/NewTechFireDrill.
The short informational film was created, written, directed and filmed by New Tech Fuze students under the direction of teacher Kaleb Broadstreet and Assistant Principal Raheela Shaikh. The New Tech students involved in the making of this video were James Goode, Hannah Deavenport, Abigail Turner, Sam Petty, Jacob Granada and Cole Ramirez.
“At New Tech, student voice is one of the pillars of our school,” Shaikh said. “Learners contribute to the decision-making process, are active participants and are campus leaders. Learning about safety from their peers helps learners feel more connected, mitigates concerns, and initiates constructive dialogue.”
The Texas State University School Safety Center also recognized another video produced by the district,” SROs and SRDs are your F.R.I.E.N.D.S.” CISD Safety and Security Coordinator Rachael Freeman wanted a way to engage with students while they were learning virtually in the spring and fall of 2020. Working with School Resource Officers from the Coppell Police Department and School Resource Deputies from Dallas County Health and Human Services, a “Friends” TV show inspired video was developed. This video helped share about the tip lines and other ways to connect with these officers and deputies. The video is available at go.coppellisd.com/SafetyFriends.
“SROs and SRDs are your F.R.I.E.N.D.S.” also won the Texas Collaborative Community Partnerships Award for the 2020-21 school year from the Texas State University School Safety Center.
“As a school-based law enforcement officer, my favorite part of the job was the opportunity to build and maintain relationships with the staff and students that I served,” Freeman said. ”As the Coordinator of Safety and Security for CISD, I still have that ability to build and maintain relationships, but now for the entire district. I thrive on the opportunity to showcase what great officers are doing within our district.”
Read more at https://txssc.txstate.edu/tools/ss-spotlight/recipients-21.
