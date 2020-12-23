Texas National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) President and Attorney Gary Bledsoe was the guest speaker Dec. 15 at the newly formed DFW Metro NAACP unit’s Zoom event.
Bledsoe opened his remarks by recognizing the newest Texas unit.
“I wanted to welcome you guys aboard and to say that I am absolutely enthused that you’re here,” he said.
Bledsoe also praised the community work DFW Metro has already started.
“You are doing the kinds of things we need the NAACP to do,” Bledsoe said. “We are a great and diverse group that look at the world in the appropriate way. We look forward to you being a full-fledged unit doing great work, even greater work than what you’re doing now.”
The inaugural meeting was well attended by the local unit members, and it also attracted the following local and Texas-wide officials: Judge Victor Landers; Gwen Morrison – Tarrant County Community College Trustee Board Member; Kristen Washington – Greenville Place 3 Councilwoman; Reverend Lynn Harper – Community Missionary Baptist Church of Desoto;attorney Delia Parker-Mims; Paige Dixon – Lewisville Independent School Board Place 1 Candidate; Attorney Jesse Gaines; and Sherley Spears- President, San Angelo NAACP.
The new DFW Metro NAACP unit is led by Coppell resident Minister Crystal Bates. Bates, who has been the driving force in creating this unit, addressed the newly admitted members.
“Congratulations, we all did it,” she said. “So thankful to be able to serve this community with such a wonderful group of people. You all rock.”
Bates added, "In the midst of so much civil unrest around the country, it was important for us to be proactive in hopes of building relationships in our community to prevent such events from happening here. This was a proactive effort to allow us to establish a NAACP presence in our community and build relationships and a culture of serving the community through our volunteer efforts, and more."
The DFW Metro NAACP Branch Unit No. 6305 includes Coppell, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Grapevine. DFW Metro NAACP Zoom meetings are held monthly.
The NAACP is the largest and most preeminent civil rights organization in the nation.
The Texas NAACP Conference is scheduled for Jan. 7, 8 and 9.
For more information or to sign up, contact DFW Metro NAACP Branch, Unit #6305 on Facebook @ shorturl.at/ct046, via email at dfwmetro2020@gmail.com or at NAACP.org.
