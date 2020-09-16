Enrollment at Coppell ISD is down 2% from forecasts at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Kristen Streeter, the district’s assistant superintendent of administrative services, told the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees on Monday that enrollment came in at 13,041 to start the 2020 school year. While this is more than the 12,992 that started the 2019 school year, it is down from the 13,322 that ended the 2019-20 school year.
Streeter said the district recorded 13,026 students after the second week of classes this year, 13,027 after the third week and 13,018 at the end of the fourth week of classes – the first for in-person learning.
Bob Templeton of Templeton Demographics said while the district is down 2%, that is to be considered a success when compared to the nearly 5% drops reported across parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
The level most impacted is kindergarten, as it was under enrolled by 119 kids during the second week of August. Templeton said parents of these students showed more concern over COVID-19 and also decided to move students into home school programs.
Lee Elementary’s enrollment is down 26 students from its forecasted numbers to 679, and Valley Ranch Elementary is down 38 students from its forecast. However, Canyon Ranch Elementary, the district’s newest elementary school, already has an enrollment of 773. It was expected to have an enrollment of 778.
Overall, he said, the elementary campuses are under enrolled by 293 students. The middle school campuses are down 43 students and the high school campuses are actually over enrolled by 24 students.
Templeton added that August and September are “very dynamic” for school districts, as he is seeing a surge in enrollment for districts that are phasing in in-person learning. He said enrollment could rise into Christmas and the New Year, making it difficult to project enrollment patterns.
He recommended the district delay doing geo-coding or tracking of students until mid-October and will give its next enrollment projections in January or February to get a more conclusive look at fall’s enrollment.
And while the district’s numbers were down, he said he expects the district to be able to make up its 300 student shortfall by Christmas.
Templeton, in his address to the Board of Trustees, said that while COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the economy, the housing market, especially within the district, remains a sector of strength for the region.
He said builders reported the virus had no impact on home values, and new home starts rose 15% in Dallas-Fort Worth and closings jumped 12.4%.
Annual housing starts in Coppell rose annually from the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020, from 223 to 280.
The most active housing zone is near Lee Elementary with 99 annual starts, followed by Canyon Ranch’s 65 and Austin Elementary’s 66. There are currently 200 homes under construction or finished, vacant within Coppell ISD.
“We have a very healthy amount of families that are buying homes and moving into your school district,” he said, adding the district could see its single-family housing bases built out in about a year.
