Coppell ISD is seeking community feedback as it considers academic calendar options for the 2020-21 school year.
Residents are asked to express their preference between Option 1, Option 2 or Option 3 by taking the district’s survey now through Jan. 6, 2020.
The CISD Board of Trustees is set to approve the calendar at its Jan. 13 board meeting. The option selected for 2020-2021 will be duplicated for the 2021-2022 academic calendar. To see the calendar options and take the survey, visit coppellisd.com/calendaroptions.
Madrigal Feast
The Coppell High School Choir will host its annual Madrigal Feast Dec. 6-7 at the CHS Commons where it will present “The Perfect Lie.”
Guests will travel back in time through medieval decor, colorful costumes and period music, concluding with a short concert featuring holiday songs.
Dinner will be a buffet with choice of entree (plump roasted fowl or balsamic grilled vegetables), with side dishes of rosemary roasted new potatoes, roasted jewel vegetables, salad and a tempting dessert.
Seating begins at 6:30 p.m. with the feast beginning at 7 p.m.
There is a limit of 200 guests. Dinner tickets are $20 or $25. Dessert only tickets are available for just $10.
Dinner tickets sales will close at 9 p.m. Dec. 4 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/o/coppell-high-school-choir-program-7479972839.
