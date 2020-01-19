The Parkway Boulevard construction project set to finish in early April.
Kent Collins, director of public works, said crews are working on crack sealing and spot replacement, and the pavement has been replaced from Heartz to Lodge roads. Crews are working on the trails on that strip and are expected to reopen those lanes in the next month.
Coppell began the $7.4 million project in March and awarded the project to Tiseo Paving Company. According to city officials, Parkway was constructed in 1983 and was in desperate need of replacement.
As part of the project, utilities such as water lines, sewer lines and storm drains will also be replaced. Between Lodge and Moore roads, paving is being replaced along the north side of the road to make room for an 8-foot wide side path. In addition, a 6-foot sidewalk will be installed on the south side of the road.
Landscaping will be added to the center median, and new street lights will be installed. From Denton Tap Road to MacArthur Boulevard spot repairs, panel replacement, small concrete repairs and crack sealing will be conducted.
Collins said the city lost nine trees during the course of the project.
“Part of that is because of the nature of the work. I think we would have lost some of those anyway if Tiseo had done everything right. They did not do everything right,” he said. “... They did things we advised them not to do."
Collins said the city will replant and replace the lost trees. He said the plan right now is to plant about 17 or 18 new 100-gallon trees. The cost will be split between the city and Tieso, he said.
“What we want to do is plant trees that have a great chance to survive, grow and thrive,” Collins said. “… Our goal is that in 10 years people will drive through and see all these trees blend right in with the other trees.”
In addition, a new left-turn lane will be added for westbound traffic at Town Center.
“We’ll remove two trees as part of that work, but our landscaping plan has us planting six of these 100-gallon trees in the area between Hertz and that turn lane,” Collins said. “So that one stretch of median will have some nice trees.”
