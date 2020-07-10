Coppell ISD announces that Kristan Perryman, the current assistant principal of Mockingbird Elementary, is the new principal of Austin Elementary School.
“Kristan Perryman has been an outstanding administrator in CISD for the past six years and is a true instructional leader who has a big heart for kids,” said CISD Superintendent Brad Hunt. “Her background with literacy, staff development and professional learning communities will serve her well in her new role.”
Hunt added, “Barbara Austin Elementary School is a special place, and I am excited to see what Ms. Perryman will do as the principal of this wonderful school.”
Perryman has served as the assistant principal at Mockingbird Elementary for the last six years. She also served as the CISD summer school principal for two years. Perryman taught elementary school for 16 years both in Duncanville ISD and Highland Park ISD prior to coming to CISD as an assistant principal in 2014.
“Austin Elementary has an exceptional reputation as a community who is passionate and committed to meeting the needs of all learners, and it is my extreme privilege to join this amazing school,” Perryman said. “I am excited to become part of Austin Elementary, and I will work diligently to support all educators, learners and families.”
Perryman received her Bachelor’s Degree from Pepperdine University and her Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Southern Methodist University.
She replaces Lorie Squalls, who was named the principal of Coppell Middle School North in June.
