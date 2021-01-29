A man is in the Collin County Detention Center in connection with multiple suspected sexual assaults, including one that occurred in Coppell in 2011.
Jeffery Lemor Wheat, 48, was arrested in Arkansas on Jan. 11 following an investigation by the Plano Police Department and with assistance from the Arkansas State Police.
According to an arrest warrant, Wheat broke into a home in central Coppell around 1 a.m. in September of 2011 and sexually assaulted a woman who was in her 50s at the time.
The warrant states the suspect asked her name, and when she gave him a fake name he said, ‘No, that’s not your name” and recited her full name to her.
The suspect left the house around 2 a.m. at which point the woman called police.
The warrant states a sexual assault kit was performed on the woman, and a DNA sample of the suspect was discovered.
Coppell police asked nearby agencies if they had similar cases, and Plano police said they had a case where the suspect made similar statements, including knowing the victim’s name.
Plano police said the incident in their city occurred in April of 2011.
Coppell and Plano police confirmed the DNA profiles they created were of the same unknown male.
The warrant states that the Plano victim received a phone call from a pay phone at a Mesquite gas station where the suspect apologized for what he had done. Video surveillance from the gas station was obtained and shown to the Plano victim, who confirmed that was the man who assaulted her.
Later it was determined the DNA profiles also matched that of a suspect in a Corinth sexual assault in 2011 and a sexual assault in Arlington from 2003.
In late December, Plano police were able to develop Wheat to the four cases. The warrant states that Wheat’s ex-wife confirmed the man in the Mesquite gas station video was Wheat.
She also told police Wheat in 2003 worked in customer service for Brinks Security, the same company used by the Arlington Police Department in 2003. She also told police Wheat in 2011 worked for a Fiserv, a company that purchased First Data Independent Sales. Police said the 2011 victims were associated with an organization that utilized Flagship Merchant Services, a credit card processing company powered by First Data Independent Sales.
Wheat’s DNA was later confirmed to match DNA evidence left at the Plano crime scene.
