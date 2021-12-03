The Coppell ISD board of trustees adopted changes to its local policies on Monday to adhere to changes to Texas Association of School Boards legal policies made during the 87th legislature.
The local policy will reflect changes in areas including activity funds management, cybersecurity, resignation and personnel positions, required Instruction, compensatory ad accelerated services, retention and promotion, school safety transfers, attendance, child abuse and neglect and student records. The policy changes are specific to the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees.
According to a video by Texas Association of School Boards, changes to school policies in accordance with the state include clarification that student activity funds are funds collected by student clubs and organizations. The club is responsible for approving the spending of the funds while the sponsor or principal would be responsible for the disbursement of the funds collected.
Cyber security training requirements for most employees were removed. Unless determined by the superintendent, only the cyber security coordinator is required to take the training. Additionally, any appropriate district employee can report a security breach to the Texas Education Agency, not just the cyber security coordinator.
Accelerated learning and grade advancement tests for students who did not master grade-level skills will be removed.
The credit for attendance policy will also change from the 90% attendance requirement for serious or life-threatening cases. Rather than requiring students to attend a special program to make up for the time they lost, the attendance committee will focus more on whether or not the student mastered grade-level skills and maintained passing grades throughout the year.
A document showing changes to the district’s policy, it said that counselors will be required to spend 80% of their work time focusing on comprehensive school counselor duties including advocating for students and ensuring that students are making healthy and positive choices.
The changes were approved in a 6-1 vote. Trustee Neena Biswas said she wanted to postpone decisions over the policy changes for a month so everyone in the school understood what changes needed to be made. Jennifer Villines, students and staff services director said that waiting to adopt the policy changes would put the board out of alignment with state policy.
Trustee Tracy Fisher said that the change in policy would be to ensure that the district is not more strict than the state when dealing with topics like attendance and school credit.
Biswas said she was most concerned by the redlining of sections giving parents the ability to give guidance on things like a student’s ability to advance to the next grade level and attend a particular campus.
Fisher said that because the policy is on the agenda for approval, changes to the policy are now finalized and cannot be changed further.
“We can thank the legislation for the things that are concerning,” she said.
Further changes to state policy will be made in spring 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.