The city of Coppell released the following information regarding public facility closures:
Effective as of 8 a.m. on Monday, March 23, City of Coppell facilities will be closed to the public and focusing on virtual services for residents. The City of Coppell is committed to providing continuity of government services for Coppell residents while helping ensure our citizens and City of Coppell employees stay safe. With guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Dallas County, the City has cancelled large group gatherings, increased cleaning measures in all City facilities, and enabled work from home for City staff when possible. The City of Coppell is prepared to meet resident needs throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emergency services will be uninterrupted. The Coppell Police, Fire, and Public Works Departments are fully staffed and have protocols in place to protect first responders so they can continue to serve the community.
The following closures and changes will go into effect effective 8 a.m. on Monday. Unless otherwise specified, these closures will be in effect through April 28. These service modifications are subject to change as circumstances warrant.
Coppell Town Center:
Coppell Town Center will be closed to the public through Monday, April 20, 2020.
City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission Meetings:
Public meetings – meetings of the Coppell City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission – will continue as scheduled. All other board and commission meetings have been suspended.
You don’t have to come to Town Center to stay up to date with your local government. Residents are encouraged to live stream the meetings or view the recording at their leisure.
Water Bills:
If you experience difficulty paying your water bill, please contact Utility Billing at 972-304-3695. You can pay your bills without coming to Town Center:
Residents can pay utility bills online.
Residents can sign up for bank drafts.
Residents can mail payments to City of Coppell, P.O. Box 9478, Coppell, Texas 75019.
Residents can drop payment off in the secure drop box outside of Town Center, 255 E. Parkway Blvd. The drop box is located next to the book drop in Town Center’s north parking lot.
Open Records Requests will be suspended through March 30, 2020.
There will be no in-person record request pickups through April 28, 2020 or until further notice.
The City Secretary’s Office will continue to fill requests electronically. All open requests that cannot be filled electronically – requests for videos, dashcam footage, and certified records – are on hold.
265 E. Parkway Blvd.
Community Development: Building Inspections, Planning and Development Services, Environmental Health, Code Compliance and Economic Development
All permits, plans and vendor registrations will take place through the Customer Self Service portal.
The Planning Division will not accept zoning, plats or other land use cases.
Contractor Registration forms can be found online. Please email completed Contractor Registration forms to inspect@coppelltx.gov.
In-home inspections involving water heaters, HVAC units, minor repairs, and roofs suspended.
Inspections for external improvements such as for fences, accessory structures and emergency utility inspections will continue.
At this time commercial inspections will still take place.
Engineering
Appointments with City of Coppell Engineers will be by appointment only. Call 972-304-3679 or email engineer@coppelltx.gov for more information.
Engineering-related service requests may be made by calling 972-304-3679 or emailing engineer@coppelltx.gov.
Engineering inspections will continue as projects dictate.
Coppell Service Center
The Coppell Service Center will be closed to public access.
Public Works Operations and Utilities can be reached at 972-462-5150.
Coppell Justice Center
Police services will be uninterrupted.
The lobby of the Coppell Justice Center remains open.
The Police Department Records Window will be closed.
Requests for Accident Reports and one’s own Arrest Records can be made:
By contacting police@coppelltx.gov.
Via the United States Postal Service. Mail your correspondence to the Coppell Justice Center at 130 Town Center Blvd., Coppell, TX 75019.
Secure drop box: deposit correspondence to the Justice Center. The drop box is located to the left as you enter through the main entrance at 130 Town Center Blvd., Coppell, TX 75019. The Coppell Justice Center lobby remains open to the public.
Once the request has been processed, a receipt will be sent by USPS or email. A valid email address and phone number must accompany any requests for verification purposes.
All other types of requests can be made online at coppelltx.gov/online-services/requests-for-public-information.
Municipal Court:
All dockets, trials and hearings at the Coppell Municipal Court have been postponed through May 8, 2020. Jail hearings will proceed as normal.
Public service windows to pay court fines will now be closed to the public. The Court has the following payment options available:
Secure drop box: deposit payments or correspondence to the Court. The drop box is located to the left as you enter through the main entrance at 130 Town Center Blvd., Coppell, TX 75019. The Coppell Justice Center lobby remains open to the public.
Mail your payment or correspondence to the Coppell Municipal Court at 130 Town Center Blvd., Coppell, TX 75019.
Full payments can be made using the Court’s online payment option at: paycoppell.com.
Call: 972-304-3650
Fax: 972-304-3639
Coppell Fire Stations
Fire and Emergency Medical Services will be uninterrupted.
All Coppell Fire Stations are limited to emergency operations and are closed to non-emergency public visits and programs.
Life Safety Park is closed to the public. All planned activities during this time have been suspended. The playground at Life Safety Park is also closed.
Parks and Recreation Facilities:
Due to facility closures and in compliance with current regulations limiting gathering sizes, indoor and outdoor rental applications will not be accepted until further notice.
For inquiries related to Parks and Recreation facilities, please call 972-462-5100.
The Coppell Senior and Community Center is closed to the public. Please contact Coppell Parks and Recreation at 972-462-5100 regarding rental reservations.
The CORE is closed to the public. All planned activities during this time have been canceled.
Wagon Wheel Tennis Center is closed to the public. There will be no private lessons during this time.
The Biodiversity Education Center, Nature Explore play space and the public restroom at the Biodiversity Education Center are closed to the public. All planned activities during this time have been suspended.
Coppell Nature Park remains open, including the trails. We urge you to continue to practice social distancing measures when in the park on the trails.
Rolling Oaks Memorial Center will be holding scheduled services and meeting with families in need of services. The columbarium will remain open during normal operating hours for family visitation.
At this time, all Coppell parks remain open, including basketball courts, sand volleyball courts, and green spaces. Per current guidelines regarding social distancing, public and private social or recreational gatherings of 10 persons or more are prohibited anywhere in the City of Coppell. Please use all park amenities with caution and follow the CDC health and safety guidelines.
All public restroom facilities and playgrounds in Coppell parks are closed.
The Coppell Dog Park is closed.
The Life Safety Park playground is closed to the public.
Cozby Library and Community Commons:
The Cozby Library and Community Commons is closed to the public. All planned activities during this time have been suspended.
Coppell Animal Services:
Coppell Animal Services is closed to the public.
Animal adoptions will be by appointment. Residents wanting to adopt should call 972-304-3515 for more information.
Unless otherwise specified, all City-sponsored events are cancelled through April 28, 2020. The City asks residents to continue to use CDC-recommended guidelines for social distancing in public places such as trails, parks, and open spaces.
Trash and recycling services through Republic Services will remain unchanged. Residents will continue to receive trash and recycling pick-up on regularly scheduled collection days.
This is a rapidly evolving situation, and updates will be made as new information becomes available. The City of Coppell is working closely with community partners, including Coppell ISD, to keep the community informed. Visit coppelltx.gov/coronavirus for the latest information about closures and community impacts.
For more information about COVID-19, precautionary actions you can take or what to do if you fall ill, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.
