Authorities are looking for suspects in a series of gun store burglaries, including those in Coppell and Flower Mound.
According to a press release issued by The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, (ATF) five suspects broke into Republic Arsenal, located in the 300 block of S. SH 121 in Coppell, around 3:05 a.m. April 18. Officials said one of the suspects used a hammer to smash a glass case to gain access to firearms, and in total the suspects stole 18 firearms and various ammunition boxes.
Around 1:11 a.m. April 19 four individuals broke into SK Arms, located in the 1200 block of Flower Mound Road in Flower Mound. Officials said the suspects smashed glass cases and stole 15 firearms.
This follows an April 13 incident in which five suspects broke into Elliot White Gun Co, a federal firearms licensee, located in the 6200 block of Rufe Snow Drive in North Richland Hills. Officials said they stole nine firearms and firearm accessories from drawers and glass display cases.
Sara Abel, public information officer for the ATF’s Dallas Field Office, said the suspect vehicle in the North Richland Hills and Coppell incidents is described as a red Ford Escape.
“So we think we can tie those two together,” Abel said. “In the Flower Mound incident the car wasn’t videoed so we’re not sure if it’s the same people.”
The ATF has partnered with the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) to offer a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and/or arrest of the suspects.
“The ATF’s mission is to combat violent crime, and that’s what commonly happens when weapons leave lawful commerce and move into the criminal element,” Abel said. “That’s our main mission … get these individuals off the street and locate the firearms so we can combat any other crime.”
Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATFTIPS. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.
“We at ATF ask the public to help us solve these serial burglaries. Every day that these stolen firearms remain on the streets it increases the chances of them being used in a violent crime. If you know something, please say something” said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.