Rob Anderson
Mayor
Attorney
Number of years in city: 6.5
What is the biggest issue facing the city, and how would you address it?
Coppell is a very special place – a family-oriented community, blessed with beautiful parks and other public spaces that residents are really proud to call home. Like the world around us, Coppell is changing. Our long-time residents are aging, and many of our newer residents are from diverse cultural and/or ethnic backgrounds. Our residents are also becoming more progressive, welcoming many non-traditional families. I believe that our greatest long-term challenge will be maintaining our unique sense of family and community, while at the same time fully embracing and honoring our rich diversity. But this is also our greatest opportunity – to fully integrate all residents in a shared civic life in a way that cares for our seniors and builds on our history, while also promoting a future-oriented culture of engagement, understanding, and inclusion. To me, this is what we mean by a “Family Community for a Lifetime.”
Is the city spending money in the right areas? If not, what should change?
Generally speaking, I believe Coppell is a very well-managed city. Our professional staff, led by City Manager Mike Land, do a fantastic job of preparing and administering the annual budget and capital improvement programs approved by the City Council. The budget integrates the annual priorities and goals set by the council in accordance with our long-term strategic plan, Vision 2040. In the current budget cycle, city management has had to deal with a legislative rule change that will negatively impact our sales tax revenues. While city leadership must continue to fight this legislative change, I commend the city manager’s team for proactively managing the impact of this revenue loss without reducing services.
That said, as mayor I would seek more opportunities to work toward our goal of fostering an inclusive community fabric, pillar 2 of our Vision 2040 Strategic Plan. I would invite creative ideas for community events to engage all members of our community, including our youth, and I would support reasonable funding for such events.
Furthermore, the Vision 2040 plan makes no mention of public health, which is interesting given that health is the first item listed in our mission statement. None of us could have predicted the massive global pandemic that we are now living through, but now that we’ve experienced it, as mayor I would recommend a study to assess our public health situation and to determine any areas where the city can act to promote public health and to improve residents’ access to health services.
What should the city do to maintain its quality of life despite financial challenges?
I think the city should continue to seek creative ideas to execute on the goals of the Vision 2040 Strategic Plan and seven pillars laid out in the plan: Perpetuate a Learning Environment; Foster an Inclusive Community Fabric; Enhance the Unique ‘Community Oasis’ Experience; Future Oriented Approach to Residential Development; Create Business and Innovation Nodes; Implement Innovative Transportation Networks; and Apply ‘Smart City’ Approach to Resource Management.
Within the framework of the Vision 2040 plan, as mayor I will work hard to ensure a high level of continued public involvement in the activities of the boards and commissions that are working to carry out the seven pillars. Continued public involvement will provide an important feedback and monitoring loop to support the alignment of these groups with stakeholders as they do their work, and will ensure a much higher degree of public acceptance of the eventual recommendations to come out of the work. I will also consider creating additional boards and commissions as appropriate to fully leverage the talent in the community and aggressively pursue realization of the seven pillars.
Furthermore, as noted above our Vision 2040 Strategic Plan does not address the topic of public health, obviously a baseline element of quality of life for our residents. As mayor I would recommend a study to assess our public health situation and how we compare to our peer cities, and to determine any areas where the city can act to promote public health and improve resident’s access to health services.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
I have been a resident of Coppell since 2014, and in that time I have closely followed the activities of the City Council, the School Board and attended to our children’s many school activities. Following my retirement from banking in 2017, I pursued a law license in Texas and established my own law firm, as well as an investment advisory firm. I have devoted hundreds of hours as a volunteer attorney in Dallas County, including clients in Coppell, for which I was honored to be named 2019 Sole Practitioner of the Year and 2020 Attorney of the Year by the Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program. In my spare time I serve as the co-chair of the Logistics Committee for the Coppell High School Band Boosters. As a marathon runner, I have also put in about 10,000 miles of training throughout the parks, trails, and communities of Coppell, which has not only increased my physical endurance, but also engendered in me a deep love and respect of our beautiful outdoor spaces.
Anything else you would like to add?
Coppell is a great city and a wonderful place to live, and our family is proud to call Coppell home. The city and its residents are up to the broad challenges facing the city, and we have many opportunities to ensure a bright future. The financial issues we face are not of our own making; indeed, our statewide leadership in Austin has failed us by making decisions that are not in the best interests of our city and its residents. Whether it’s how we finance our city and our schools, how we protect our public health, or how we ensure our citizens’ access to their sacred right to vote, we need city leaders who are willing to stand up to decision makers in Austin, and fight for the interests of Coppell. If these things are important to you, I hope you’ll consider trusting me with your vote. I give you my word that as mayor, I will work hard every day to improve the lives of all residents of Coppell.
