Santa will make a visit to The Sound at Cypress Waters between noon and 5: p.m. on Saturday.
A professional photographer will be taking free pictures of children, family and pets with Santa, and families are also encouraged to take their own photos.
For those still looking for unique, handcrafted gifts for loved ones, there also will be a pop-up craft market with The School of Rock and local school and community choirs providing live music from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The Sound is decorated with number of other wonderful photo locations for family and individual holiday pictures available Saturday and throughout the holiday, including an interactive ornament and a 1976 VW Microbus loaded down with presents.
The Sound at Cypress Waters is located at 3111 Olympus Blvd., bordering Dallas, Coppell and Irving, north of 635 between MacArthur Boulevard and Beltline Road.
You can access The Sound at Cypress Waters by turning north on Olympus from either 635 or Ranch Trail, or by turning east on Olympus Boulevard from Beltline Road (one mile north of 635). The Sound is home to a dog park and six of Dallas’ favorite restaurants – Rodeo Goat, Eno’s Pizza, Ascension Coffee, Flying Saucer, Landon Winery and Flying Fish – each with a large lakeside patio.
For more information on this and other events at The Sound, visit The Sound at Cypress Waters on Facebook at: facebook.com/thesoundtx
About The Sound at Cypress Waters
The Sound at Cypress Waters is set on the 300-acre North Lake and is designed to bring together a multi-faceted neighborhood, including multifamily, commercial, retail and event spaces. At full build out, The Sound will feature 30,000 square feet of retail space, 1,200 units of high-end multifamily residences, six event rental spaces, six miles of hiking and biking trails and a 1-acre park, with commissioned art and sculpture dotting the community.
For more information, visit TheSoundTX.com.
