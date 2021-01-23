College Board announced Tuesday that two of its SAT tests will be discontinued.
This comes as College Board adapts to a changing college admissions process, the organization said in an article posted to its website.
“The pandemic accelerated a process already underway at the College Board to reduce and simplify demands on students,” the organization said. “As part of this process, we’re making substantial investments in the SAT Suite and in tools to help colleges connect with students.”
College Board will discontinue the SAT subject tests in the United States. College Board said students who have already registered for the tests will have their registrations canceled and will receive a refund.
“The expanded reach of AP and its widespread availability for low-income students and students of color means the subject tests are no longer necessary for students to show what they know,” College Board stated, adding that AP courses provide ways for students to showcase their knowledge and use hands-on and real-world experiences.
Deana Dynis, Coppell ISD’s executive director of teaching and learning, said the district has a robust AP program and that students can take AP exams whether they are enrolled in AP courses or not.
“We have been recognized numerous times as an AP District of Distinction because of our superior AP exam scores, and the emphasis in CISD is always on the quality of learning design and learning facilitation that leads to those scores, not test preparation,” Dynis said. “The elimination of the SAT subject tests will allow our learners to focus on the courses where that high-quality instruction is occurring.”
College Board is also discontinuing the optional SAT essay after June. The organization said there are other ways for students to demonstrate their mastery of essay writing, adding that the SAT will continue to measure writing and editing skills.
“The elimination of the optional essay is perhaps an indicator that the legislative priorities of our school district aligning with our redefining success core value, which includes lobbying for institutions of higher learning to adopt a more holistic approach to admissions, is gaining traction and support,” Dynis said. “I see it as a recognition that assessment should only be one part of the admissions process.”
College Board also stated it is investing in a more streamlined, digitally delivered option for the test.
College Board said it’s looking to provide more opportunities for students in the Class of 2022 to take the SAT by allocating more seats that would have been taken by subject test takers. It’s also considering increasing the capacity for the existing administration of the tests, which could include a fall administration if the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the spring tests.
