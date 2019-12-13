During Tuesday night’s meeting, the Coppell City Council approved to extend the sunset review for short-term rental ordinance to Jan. 31 as the city staff continues to review potential changes to the ordinance.
According to city officials, the ordinance, which was approved in June 2018, was passed as a way to provided regulations on short-term rentals (STR) and to ensure that neighboring properties would not be adversely impacted.
During a November meeting, the city staff presented proposed changes to the council.
One of the proposed changes would require property owners to provide proof of homestead, along with their driver’s license and utility bill. Property owners would also be required to submit a complete list of all their rental properties advertised on all posting sites along with their application.
The ordinance is proposed to include a provision that would allow the staff to deny or revoke a permit for violation of the STR ordinance. In addition, another provision would be added that property owners must wait six months to resubmit an application after the permit is revoked.
The staff also proposed to change the definitions of host and property owners in the ordinance. In addition, the annual registration would be increased from $50 to $100, and a required yearly inspection and an inspection fee of $25 would be added.
According to city officials, there are 11 permitted short-term rentals in Coppell, and within the past nine months code enforcement has received 21 verified complaints regarding non-permitted STRs. The city has received one complaint from a registered STR. The city has also collected over $7,000 in hotel occupancy tax since the ordinance went into effect.
