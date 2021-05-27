During last week’s Coppell ISD Board Meeting, CISD trustees approved Joseph Smith, current assistant principal at CMS West, as the new principal of New Tech High @ Coppell.
Smith has been an assistant principal in CISD since 2016, serving both Coppell High School and CMS West. Prior to becoming an assistant principal, he taught English at CHS and in Irving ISD. He also has a background in student ministry.
“I’m excited to see Mr. Smith in his new role as principal of New Tech,” CISD Superintendent Brad Hunt said. “His administrative experience both at CHS and Coppell Middle School West has prepared him well for this position. He leads with his heart, is excellent with students, parents and staff, and will be a terrific leader for this wonderful school.”
Smith received his bachelor’s degree from Lubbock Christian University, his teaching certificate from West A&M University and his master’s degree in administration and policy studies from UT Arlington. He is in the Doctorate of Education Leadership and Administration Program at Arkansas State University.
“I was raised in a children’s home where my parents were house parents, so I look at investing in young people as our family business, and I am very passionate about that business,” Smith said. “I am writing my dissertation on social emotional leadership. Social emotional health is my top priority for staff and students.”
Smith has experience with project based learning, which he implemented teaching English II Honors at CHS. PBL also is a focus of many classes at CMS West. He strongly believes in the value of PBL and is passionate about educating future-ready learners who can take on the real world and are prepared for success beyond the classroom.
Smith and his wife, Cristina, have two children and live in Euless.
