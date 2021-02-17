Coppell resident Mark Smits has announced that he has filed to run for City Council Place 6 for the City of Coppell
“I’m running to be your next Councilman in Place 6 because I know that Coppell can maintain its hometown feel into the future with the right kind of leadership, communication and teamwork. I’ll bring fresh perspectives to this campaign through a unique set of leadership and communication skills that have been honed by years of military and executive corporate experience,” Smits said. “These experiences coupled with a genuine commitment to the kinds of public policies that enhance our Coppell culture, an understanding of the value of collaboration and the requisite time to focus on the needs of Coppell’s residents make me truly excited to serve.”
Smits and his wife Missy are members of St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Over the years, He has been active in the Coppell Aggie Club and is serving as president. He has also been active in Coppell High School athletics and served as president of the Coppell Cowboy Basketball Booster Club. He also coached youth athletics as part of the YMCA youth program.
Smits graduated from Texas A&M University in 1979 as a Distinguished Military Student. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army where he earned the rank of captain. For 35 years Smits worked in the medical device industry eventually reaching executive positions for Abbott Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher and Quidel Corporation. He retired from corporate America in 2015. Since his retirement, Smits planted a vineyard, learned how to commercially make wine and is now the proud owner of a small wine making business.
Mark and Missy have lived in Coppell for nearly three decades where they watched Coppell double in size from a little over 17,000 residents to more than 40,000 while maintaining the small-town values and attributes that first drew them to Coppell. Their four adult children are Coppell High School graduates and their daughter, Meghan Tidwell, teaches at Cottonwood Creek Elementary School. Sons Patrick and Bryan are regional managers for medical sales companies and son Kevin recently obtained his fire fighter certificate from Texas A&M University.
