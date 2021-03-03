Monday was the deadline to file for Place 3 in the Coppell City Council’s special election, which will take place May 1.
Place 3 will be vacated by Wes Mays, who has filed to run for mayor and will face Rob Anderson.
Three residents are running for Place 3 – Davin Bernstein, Don Carroll and Meghan Shoemaker. Eliot Fletcher had filed but recently withdrew.
Bernstein is a product manager, Carroll is a banker and Shoemaker is a CPS caseworker.
In other races, incumbent Brianna Hinojosa-Smith, an attorney, is facing a challenge from management consultant Raghib Majed in Place 2.
In Place 4 Taekwondo instructor Kevin Nevels and tech entrepreneur Amit Dharia are the candidates for the seat.
In Place 6 incumbent Biju Mathew will be opposed by Mark Smits, former vice president of operations at healthcare product manufacturer Quidel.
The candidate slate for the mayor’s seat and places 2, 4 and 6 were finalized Feb. 12.
In Coppell ISD incumbent education advocate Tracy Fisher is being challenged by IT professional Sonal Tandale and aviation executive Sam Wellington. Incumbent trustee Nichole Bentley of Place 6 is running unopposed.
Early voting runs April 19-27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.