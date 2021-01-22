Sriya Gomatam, a fifth-grader from Denton Creek Elementary, is the CISD Spelling Bee champion, and Aditri Amresh, a fifth-grader from Valley Ranch Elementary, is the first runner up.
This marks the first time CISD has had both spelling bee winners be from the elementary school level.
The CISD Spelling Bee was held Jan. 14 at Coppell Middle School West. Campus spelling bee winners competed using the Scripps Spelling Bee online platform. Gomatam and Amresh had the top two scores on the program and will represent CISD by competing in the Dallas County Spelling Bee in February.
The campus spelling bee winners who competed Jan. 14 were:
- Aradhya Srivastava from Austin Elementary
- Prateek Pilly from Canyon Ranch Elementary
- William Tu from Cottonwood Creek Elementary
- Aadish Acharya from Richard J. Lee Elementary
- Naisha Dey from Lakeside Elementary
- Ohm Patel, from Mockingbird Elementary
- Siddharth Harish from Pinkerton Elementary
- Avni Malik from Town Center Elementary
- Manya Goyal from Wilson Elementary
- Anmol Deepak, Snigdha Marneni and Saloni Roy from CMS East
- Rithvik Ghai, David Oyekanmi and Dhruvesh Ravishankar from CMS North
- Shreya Barat, Dwij Mehta and Riya Suresh from CMS West
Judges for the event were CISD Director of Social Studies and LOTE (Languages other than English) Maria McCoy, Austin Elementary Principal Kristan Perryman and CMS West Principal Sarah Thornton.
CISD Director of Mathematics Mary Kemper served as the pronouncer, and Administrative Assistant Mary Ann Libby organized the event, under the leadership of Director of Language and Literacy Anita De La Isla.
