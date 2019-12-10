Pinkerton in Coppell
Courtesy of Dallas CASA

Pinkerton Elementary School in Coppell worked together to provide holiday gifts for 19 children in foster care. All of the classrooms, plus the administration office, each sponsored a child and provided a big bag full of needed and wanted items for them.

Pictured, Kazi Rahman, Principal Kristi Mikkelsen, Preston Alles, Andy Telling, Parker Alles, Jack Kniff, Arnav Ambegaonkar, Johnnie Meyer, Arisaa Khoja, Iniya Nandakumar, Assistant Principal Amanda Sweeney, Ashley Hall and Danya Pham.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments