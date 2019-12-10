Pinkerton Elementary School in Coppell worked together to provide holiday gifts for 19 children in foster care. All of the classrooms, plus the administration office, each sponsored a child and provided a big bag full of needed and wanted items for them.
Pictured, Kazi Rahman, Principal Kristi Mikkelsen, Preston Alles, Andy Telling, Parker Alles, Jack Kniff, Arnav Ambegaonkar, Johnnie Meyer, Arisaa Khoja, Iniya Nandakumar, Assistant Principal Amanda Sweeney, Ashley Hall and Danya Pham.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.