CISD Spanish Spelling Bee
Courtesy of CISD

Coppell ISD held its first Spanish Spelling Bee in December.

Bruno Castillo, a dual language immersion (DLI) fifth-grader at Denton Creek Elementary, won the Spelling Bee and, Eric Hall, also a DLI fifth-grader from Denton Creek, was the runner up.

Castillo will represent CISD at the Regional Spanish Spelling Bee in Richardson in February. Hall is the alternate.

