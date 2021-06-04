The Summer Food Service Program provides free meals to all children age 18 and younger.
This summer, Coppell ISD will offer weekly curbside meal bundles from 10-11 a.m. each Thursday at Wilson Elementary, 200 S. Coppell Road.
These meals provide essential nutrients for active growing kids. Children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow, and succeed in life. With nearly 2 million food-insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation.
Summer food program meal sites help children succeed by providing the nourishment they need to return to school in the fall ready to thrive. To participate in the free meal program, all kids have to do is show up at a serving site.
Menus are available at coppellisd.nutrislice.com/ under “Summer Meals.”
Check the website for updated information throughout the summer. Call the Coppell ISD Child Nutrition Department at 214-496-8050 if you have questions or need additional information.
For information about the National Summer Food Service Program, visit squaremeals.org/Programs/SummerFeedingPrograms.aspx.
CISD Child Nutrition asks families to fill out the form at go.coppellisd.com/CurbsideOrderForm, so enough food can be purchased.
Students compete in Quiz Bowl
On May 29, Coppell High School joined 223 of the top high school quiz bowl teams online for the 2021 High School National Championship Tournament.
Coppell, one of 29 Texas teams competing at the national championship, finished the preliminary rounds with a 5-3 record, which qualified them for the playoffs.
There were some tense moments. Coppell defeated Silver Spring Scholars from Maryland by the narrow margin of 280-260 during round 3.
Coppell was on the brink of elimination when it defeated Glasgow A from Kentucky in round 10 to stay alive. Coppell's shot at the title ended when they lost to Carmel B from Indiana in round 13.
Nair was honored as an All-Star for correctly answering 64 tossup questions in the preliminary rounds.
Coppell High School finished in 49th place.
The tournament champion was Barrington High School of Barrington, Illinois.
The 2021 edition of the HSNCT was contested entirely through Zoom conferences, and brought together teams from four countries and 32 states to compete over two days of matches. The online tournament continued a series that began in 1999, and was interrupted in 2020 by COVID-19.
Coppell’s team consisted of Poojitha Diggikar, Nikita Nair, Arnav Patil, Adarsh Pulasseri and Saanvi Sachdeva. The team was coached by Rajesh Gangadharan and Shivamani Jayaraman.
Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture. The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.
