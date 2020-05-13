Three suspects have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Amarillo after authorities say they stole $933,000 from a Brink’s armored vehicle at a Coppell bank in December of 2019.
According to the indictment, Lakee Donae Ealey, 38, Crystal Hernandez Ealey, 33, and Rodrick Rashad McKinney, 21, have been indicted on one count each of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
According to the indictment, on Dec. 21 Crystal Hernandez-Ealey conducted surveillance of a Brink’s armored truck in both Flower Mound and Coppell.
Later that day, Lakee Ealey, McKinney and possibly others drove to the Chase Bank in the 600 block of N. Denton Tap Road where they approached the Brink’s driver, threatened him with guns and demanded access to the truck.
After collecting the money the men fled the scene in a black Chevy Silverado truck, which authorities say McKinney had stolen on Dec. 16.
The indictment states McKinney set the truck on fire after the robbery.
According to the indictment, if convicted the defendants would have to forfeit any property constituting or derived from the crimes. Those include nearly $30,000, a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, a Micro Draco AK-style rifle and a 50-caliber pistol that were recovered at the Ealey’s house in Fort Worth, as well as yellow-colored jewelry ropes valued at $4,000 and an 18-karat dental mouth grill valued at $14,000, both found at McKinney’s apartment in Dallas.
If convicted they each face up to 47 years in federal prison.
